Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.09

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.09 and last traded at C$28.96, with a volume of 28665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$612.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$315.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.1099998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.39%.

In related news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 11,600 shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,205,625. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $357,699.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

