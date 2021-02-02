Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS: HRGLY):

1/27/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

1/26/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

1/22/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/22/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

1/15/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

1/12/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/12/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/8/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/7/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/21/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HRGLY remained flat at $$49.10 during trading on Tuesday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

