Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$49.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $49.10.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

