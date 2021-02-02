Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

HRGLY remained flat at $$49.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 271. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

