Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HRGLY remained flat at $$49.10 on Tuesday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.