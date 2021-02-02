Hargreaves Lansdown plc Declares Dividend of $1.30 (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.2962 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of HRGLY stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRGLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

