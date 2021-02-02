Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

