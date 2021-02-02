Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce sales of $51.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the lowest is $49.90 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $154.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $300.45 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $317.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,176,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,597,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.