Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,494,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 962,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 427,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,755,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,435,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 441,400 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 109,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

