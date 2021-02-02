Harmony Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.49 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 32% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $88.64 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00834186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.51 or 0.04751736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00035528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,229,968,854 coins and its circulating supply is 9,468,894,853 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

