Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 247,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 388,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

HARP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $509.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,220 shares of company stock worth $15,558,157 in the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.