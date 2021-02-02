HashBX Hits Market Cap of $454,953.58 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HashBX has a total market cap of $454,953.58 and $130.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 54.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00834186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.51 or 0.04751736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00035528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

