Hashshare (HSS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,114.00

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Hashshare has a market capitalization of $200,319.62 and approximately $1,114.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hashshare has traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashshare alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00020150 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hashshare Coin Profile

Hashshare (HSS) is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,534,625 coins. Hashshare’s official Twitter account is @HashShare_CM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashshare is hashshare.org/en . The official message board for Hashshare is blog.naver.com/hashshare

According to CryptoCompare, “The HSS (Hashshare) is a project that combines the Bitcoin mining system with a Stakingnode. The HSS project was developed with the establishment of an efficient and stable Bitcoin mining system for anyone to participate in. The HSS team needed a cryptocurrency to promote global participation in diverse businesses funded by mining profits and began to develop a network which could provide highest transparency. In addition, the revenue generated by HSS project will be invested in projects separately prepared by the HSS team, which will expand the use of HSS token, and participants can expect increase in the value of HSS. The HSS team will strategically conduct mining in China and Kazakhstan to enhance profitability. “

Buying and Selling Hashshare

Hashshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.