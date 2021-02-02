Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.56 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.91 or 0.00010674 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.56 million and $885,441.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,655.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.39 or 0.04210584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00421244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.99 or 0.01200341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00498371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00421427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00260755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,456,025 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

