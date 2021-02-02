Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.30

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

The firm has a market cap of $624.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.