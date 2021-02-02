Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 140166 lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.