Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Haynes International stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. 185,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,978. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.
