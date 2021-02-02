Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. 185,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,978. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

