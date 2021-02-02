HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare updated its FY21 guidance to $12.10-13.10 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.10-13.10 EPS.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.06. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,053 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,406.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,675 shares of company stock worth $13,350,016. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.29.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

