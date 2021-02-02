HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.10-13.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.5-55.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.33 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.10-13.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average of $143.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $174.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.29.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 17,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $2,541,799.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,675 shares of company stock valued at $13,350,016. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

