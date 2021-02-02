Head to Head Comparison: BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) versus Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BG Medicine and Biomerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.21%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than BG Medicine.

Risk and Volatility

BG Medicine has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BG Medicine and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A Biomerica -69.82% -42.18% -32.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BG Medicine and Biomerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biomerica $6.69 million 12.08 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -29.83

BG Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biomerica.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biomerica beats BG Medicine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMÃ©rieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

