Head to Head Contrast: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) vs. Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and F.N.B.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $516.79 million 3.27 $110.43 million $1.05 12.61 F.N.B. $1.54 billion 2.13 $387.00 million $1.18 8.63

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 F.N.B. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.85%. F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.68%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 11.80% 7.20% 0.85% F.N.B. 21.08% 6.83% 0.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and F.N.B. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Northwest Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance As of December 31, 2019, it operated 181 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 369 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

