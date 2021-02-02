Head to Head Contrast: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StepStone Group and Focus Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners $1.22 billion 2.96 -$12.87 million $2.15 23.47

StepStone Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Focus Financial Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for StepStone Group and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Focus Financial Partners 1 0 9 0 2.80

StepStone Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.14%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $39.11, indicating a potential downside of 22.48%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners 0.94% 24.45% 7.41%

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats StepStone Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

