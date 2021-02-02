Head to Head Review: Apache (NASDAQ:APA) vs. Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Apache (NASDAQ:APA) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Apache pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apache has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Galp Energia, SGPS and Apache, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 0 6 4 0 2.40 Apache 1 9 10 1 2.52

Apache has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Apache’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apache is more favorable than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apache shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache has a beta of 4.87, suggesting that its share price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS -3.32% -2.83% -1.10% Apache -162.10% -48.58% -2.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Apache’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $17.88 billion 0.45 $435.68 million $0.26 18.81 Apache $6.41 billion 0.92 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Apache.

Summary

Apache beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is also involved in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,460 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 41,400 hectares of palm oil plantation. Further, the company sources, distributes, and supplies natural gas; produces and markets electricity with an installed capacity of 173 MW of thermal plants and 12 MW of wind power. The company was formerly known as Galp Â- PetrÃ³leos e GÃ¡s de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of 551 million barrels of crude oil, 186 million barrels of NGLs, and 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

