Head to Head Survey: Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quhuo and Heritage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Quhuo currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.96%. Heritage Global has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Quhuo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quhuo is more favorable than Heritage Global.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo N/A N/A N/A Heritage Global 16.67% 33.36% 19.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quhuo and Heritage Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $295.30 million 1.45 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Heritage Global $26.17 million 4.06 $3.90 million $0.15 20.13

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quhuo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Quhuo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It offers on-demand food delivery solutions for industry customers; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing company; housekeeping solutions for long-term housing rental service providers; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and entire business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

