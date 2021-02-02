HeartBout (HB) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. HeartBout has a total market cap of $97,871.75 and approximately $1,948.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00836988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.23 or 0.04627353 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00035368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

