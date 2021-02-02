Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 18.9%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares were down 18.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 26,054,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,445,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,157 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,148,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $15,454,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8,246.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,429,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 1,412,797 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

