HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $132,384.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00004225 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $513.31 million and approximately $132,384.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001933 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00048802 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000255 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018580 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.