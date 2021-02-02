Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEINY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 68,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,311. Heineken has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

