Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00.

HALO stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

