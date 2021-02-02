Helex (HLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,699.98

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Helex token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $12,699.98 and $2,934.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.99 or 0.00832447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.14 or 0.04880382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

