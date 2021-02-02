Hellenic Coin Price Up 13% Over Last Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $89.21 million and approximately $266,022.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00412804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

