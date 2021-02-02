Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 1,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

HLTOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

