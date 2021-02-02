HempCoin Trading Up 260.2% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 71.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 260.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $25,227.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.23 or 1.00413079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00025489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,440,230 coins and its circulating supply is 260,305,080 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.