Hermez Network Trading Up 6.5% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $5.58 or 0.00015244 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $26.22 million and $1.27 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00138675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065585 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00245250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036289 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

