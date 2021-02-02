HEROcoin Reaches Market Cap of $899,992.85 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $899,992.85 and approximately $25,690.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.19 or 0.00831275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.47 or 0.04683942 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00034759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00019817 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.