HEX Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.70 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. HEX has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $4.70 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEX has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00105080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003096 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00019064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.