Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.91. 1,295,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 912,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $32,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 5,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 614,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hexcel by 246.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 254,930 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Hexcel by 14.4% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 220,343 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hexcel by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 192,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

