Hexcel Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 768 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,159% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 5,574.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 614,147 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 187,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 68,467 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NYSE:HXL opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.