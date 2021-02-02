HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 14,276,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,919,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.
HEXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $869.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
Featured Article: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.