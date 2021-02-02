HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 14,276,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,919,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

Get HEXO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $869.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.