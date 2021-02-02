Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.49

Hickok Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HICKA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and traded as high as $22.50. Hickok shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Hickok Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HICKA)

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Hickok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hickok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.