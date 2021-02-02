High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $12.00. High Liner Foods shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 48,159 shares changing hands.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.22 million and a P/E ratio of 21.10.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$259.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$266.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$45,190.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at C$35,040.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

