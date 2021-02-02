High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.05

High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and traded as high as $32.25. High Yield ETF shares last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 36,647 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in High Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in High Yield ETF by 940.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in High Yield ETF by 8,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period.

