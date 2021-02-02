High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.05

High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and traded as high as $32.25. High Yield ETF shares last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 36,647 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in High Yield ETF by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in High Yield ETF by 8,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter.

