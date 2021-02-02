Highwoods Properties (HIW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HIW opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

