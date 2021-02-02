Hillenbrand (HI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Hillenbrand has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.65-0.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.