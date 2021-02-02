Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 515,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 658,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 188,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.