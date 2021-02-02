Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.49

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 14027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

