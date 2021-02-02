HOLD Market Cap Achieves $5.75 Million (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. HOLD has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $4,455.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00137973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065438 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00244243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00036324 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

