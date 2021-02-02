Holicity (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) Trading Up 62.8%

Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) shares were up 62.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 1,831,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,540% from the average daily volume of 111,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holicity during the third quarter worth $259,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holicity during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Holicity during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Holicity during the third quarter worth $1,259,000.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

