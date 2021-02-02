Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.61

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.61 and traded as high as $30.75. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 232,779 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on HCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$136.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.9786909 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at C$155,480.

About Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

